CM Shivakumar seeks NITI Aayog’s support for state development

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday requested NITI Aayog to take steps to ensure Karnataka receives its due share of funds, including grants announced earlier in the Union Budget. The CM spoke at a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Wednesday.

A statement issued from the CMO stated that NITI Aayog has advised setting up a second Bengaluru in Karnataka. The CM said a proper plan will be prepared as per NITI Aayog’s expectations, and the steps taken by other states in this regard will also be considered. Several projects are in the implementation stage to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure, the CM stated.

A comprehensive plan will be developed on how Karnataka can contribute to the country’s development, and NITI Aayog suggestions will be taken into account, the CM stated. The CM stated that in a federal system, states and the central government must work with mutual cooperation.

The CM informed the NITI Aayog Vice- Chairman about various initiatives, including the implementation of five guarantee schemes, establishment of a new “Prajaseva” department, and plans to establish a separate Foreign Investment Department to support foreign investors. He said a coastal tourism policy will be approved in the next cabinet meeting.

Lahiri said he is proud of Karnataka’s development and that the state has all the potential to grow rapidly. “To reduce pressure on Bengaluru, there is a need to seriously consider building a second Bengaluru in Karnataka,” he stated.