Congress scrambles to counter BJP Padayatra, CM says, will not sit quietly

BENGALURU: With the BJP launching its padayatra to mount pressure on the Congress government over a host of issues, the ruling party is preparing to counter the Opposition campaign politically with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar making it clear that the Congress will not remain a passive spectator. However, the Congress leadership is yet to take a decision as to how to counter the BJP’s padayatra. There was a suggestion within the party to nullify the BJP campaign by focusing on development by releasing adequate grants for the welfare of the ST Nayaka community and the overall Kalyana Karnataka region, according to sources.

Shivakumar on Wednesday called the BJP rally a “prayaschitta yatra” to cover up its “wrongdoings” in Karnataka in the past. “You are undertaking a padayatra to cover up the injustices you have committed in the state. In response, the Congress will undertake a yatra. We will not sit quietly with folded hands. The Congress will give you a befitting reply,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Shivakumar sought to dismiss the campaign as an attempt by the BJP to overcome its internal crisis rather than a genuine political movement. At the same time, he indicated that the Congress has its own strategy to counter the Opposition’s mobilisation, though he stopped short of revealing the details. “Let them undertake their padayatra. I will not disclose what our yatra is for at this stage. We will not sit idle,” Shivakumar said.

The ruling party is expected to focus its counter-campaign on the government’s development programmes, welfare guarantees, drought-relief measures and its response to issues concerning farmers and weaker sections. Shivakumar also attempted to turn the tables on the BJP by raising the alleged links of BJP leaders with irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).