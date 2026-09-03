FIR can’t silence Rahul; Congress will return to power, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday predicted that the Congress would return to power in Karnataka in 2028, and at the Centre in 2029. Addressing a party protest at Freedom Park against what he described as a “malicious” FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand, Shivakumar said the Congress leader would neither apologise nor give an undertaking to authorities.

“The BJP is trying to suppress everyone’s voice, and its last days are approaching. In 2028, the Congress government will come to power in Karnataka and in 2029, the Congress will form the government at the Centre,” he said.

The CM urged the BJP to apologise to the entire country for the purification ritual carried out after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a gathering in Uttarakhand. He termed it an insult to India’s social harmony.

Shivakumar accused the ruling party of attempting to suppress voices critical of its actions. “Rahul Gandhi is a born fighter. Even if 100 cases are registered against him, he will not be afraid of such empty threats. Unlike others, Rahul Gandhi will neither give an undertaking nor apologise,” he said.

Former CM Siddaramaiah alleged that filing an FIR against Rahul was a grave injustice. “A case of atrocities on Dalits has been registered for no reason. This is very regrettable. According to the Constitution, a case should be filed against those who practice untouchability. But the Central government is taking action against Rahul Gandhi with malicious intent to silence him,” he said.

“PM Narendra Modi, BJP and Amit Shah have dared to silence the Leader of Opposition by filing an FIR. Congress workers staged a protest against them for smearing democracy, and were protesting in all districts,” KPCC president BK Hariprasad said.