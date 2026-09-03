Karnataka approves hotel projects worth Rs 315 crore

BENGALURU: In a major push to strengthen tourism infrastructure and encourage private investment in Karnataka, several hotel projects were approved at the sixth Empowered Committee Meeting under the Karnataka Tourism Policy, chaired by Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George on Wednesday.

Under the policy, approval was granted to 18 projects, comprising eight premium and 10 budget hotels. George said the projects would bring in an investment of Rs 314.93 crore and add 655 hotel rooms.

They are also expected to generate 1,542 jobs. The panel granted in-principle approval to 78 projects, comprising 35 premium and 43 budget hotels, under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024–29.

Once implemented, these projects are expected to attract an investment of Rs 1,080.97 crore, add 3,424 hotel rooms and generate 3,707 jobs across the state, he added.

The new projects are expected to improve availability of quality accommodation at tourism destinations while further boosting private investment, local employment and tourism-led economic activity, officials said.