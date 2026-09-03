Karnataka Examinations Authority to hold exams for 4,744 government posts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release a recruitment notification later this month (September) for 4,744 vacant government posts across various state departments.

The posts are open to candidates with degree or Pre-University (PU) qualifications. According to KEA Executive Director H Prasanna, preparations are underway to conduct the written exam in November and December this year.

The details of the departments and posts have been published on the KEA website. “The details of the syllabus have also been provided. There are 2,421 non-technical posts at the degree level and 2,062 non-technical posts at the PU level. Besides these, there are 261 technical posts,” said Prasanna, adding that there is a possibility of more departments and posts being added.

The KEA will also be conducting entrance examinations for admission to the Master of Physiotherapy, Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Arts in Human Services (MAHS). Candidates are urged to submit their applications before or on September 5. They can also register and submit their applications online. Candidates have Bachelor’s degrees in the respective courses, and must be from Karnataka.