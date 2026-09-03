Karnataka ramps up solar push under PM-KUSUM schemes

CHIKKABALLAPUR : The state government has intensified its efforts to increase solar power generation under Prime Minister’s Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (Kusum)-B and Kusum-C schemes. Bescom Managing Director N Shivashankara said that of all the eight districts under Bescom’s jurisdiction, the regions of Chikkaballapur, Devanahalli and surrounding areas are turning out to be promising for both the schemes.

As there is limited government land available for implementation of the Kusum-C scheme, farmers/private lands are being sourced for the project. So far, 64 PM-KUSUM-C projects with a total capacity of 414.8 MW have been commissioned, bringing 1,07,672 agricultural pumpsets under this scheme, he said.

For Kusum-B scheme with a target of 40,000 solar water pump sets, 13 vendors have been selected by KREDL. BESCOM has also taken up the feeder level solarization scheme. Narayanswamy, a farmer in Hirayanahallli in Chikkaballapur, who gave 40 acres of land for installation of 22,000 panels to generate 13MW power, said, “I had set up a solar panels for at my own cost. Seeing the benefits such as to lift groundwater even at 6.30am, getting uninterrupted power and not depending on ESCOMs for power at night fearing wildlife attack I thought this was an ideal solution.

I learnt BESCOM and district administration was looking for land in this region and so I volunteered to give my land. The panels installed in my land are helping farmers in 26 villages.”