Shivakumar urges women to break traditional roles, backs tunnel road project

BENGALURU: Amid growing opposition to Bengaluru’s proposed tunnel road project, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday urged entrepreneurs to raise their voice in support of the project.

Addressing women entrepreneurs at the fifth edition of Ubuntu’s International Women Entrepreneurs Day programme, ‘Together We Grow’, Shivakumar said the tunnel project would save commuters both time and money and claimed that the opposition to the project was politically motivated and that the infrastructure would help reduce traffic congestion.

“Bengaluru is growing rapidly and has 1.4 crore vehicles. The government is spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on infrastructure to strengthen the city’s transport system. As entrepreneurs, you should raise your voice in support of the tunnel project,” he said.

Turning to women’s empowerment, the chief minister said women entrepreneurs who had overcome all challenges to build businesses were role models for society. Referring to the Ramayana, Shivakumar said Sita’s personality was greater than that of Rama because of her sacrifice and struggles.

Can’t tie down women to traditional roles: DKS

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government had faith in the power of women and youth and stressed the need for women’s leadership from gram panchayats to Parliament. He said women could no longer be confined to traditional roles and had proved themselves to be capable thinkers, professionals and entrepreneurs.