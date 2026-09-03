Six children injured as classroom ceiling crumbles in Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: Six children were injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster of a classroom collapsed on them while classes were being conducted at the government school in Mugaloli Thanda of Bagalkot taluk on Wednesday. The injured students were shifted to Bagalkot District Hospital, and their condition is reported to be safe as the injuries are minor in nature.

Parents of the injured children criticised the school authorities for the delay in informing them about the incident and the failure of some officials and teachers in immediately shifting the children to the hospital. They also demanded proper repairs to the dilapidated school building, and adequate safety measures.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Bale said all six children were out of danger and receiving appropriate medical treatment. The Panchayat Raj Engineering Department has been directed to immediately repair the damaged portion of the school building, he said.

Deputy Director of School Education Sheetaramu visited the district hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured children. He told reporters that he received information about the incident when he was in a meeting with the district in-charge minister. He said he immediately alerted education department officials and asked them to visit the school.

“I will visit the school and collect details about the incident. There were clear instructions that children must be taught only in safe premises. Action will be taken against those who allowed classes to be conducted in a dilapidated room,” Sheetaramu, said adding that responsibility would be fixed in case any negligence is found.