Aequs head: Bright aerospace future for Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Aequs chairman and CEO Aravind Melligeri said Belagavi has the potential to emerge as a major global aerospace manufacturing hub, with the company continuing to expand its capabilities and capacity in the region.

During an interaction at the Aequs campus in Belagavi, Melligeri said Aequs’ decision to establish its aerospace ecosystem in Belagavi, rather than in a larger city such as Bengaluru, was based on the belief that sophisticated manufacturing could be successfully built outside the traditional industrial centres.

“Customers see this as one of its kind in the world. We have built it here, not in Bengaluru, because it can be done,” he said.

Recalling the early challenges, Melligeri said establishing the facility was initially a difficult and slow process. When Aequs began its operations in 2007, Belagavi lacked even adequate hotel and air connectivity, forcing customers to undertake long road journeys. However, he said the situation had changed considerably with improvements in infrastructure and connectivity.

He said Aequs had deliberately developed its operations around local communities rather than creating a migrant workforce. The company draws employees from several surrounding areas and has invested in community development through its foundation, including school support, teacher training, STEM education, career planning and scholarships.

“Manufacturing is ultimately a people business,” Melligeri said, stressing the importance of developing local skills and integrating industry with surrounding communities.

He said the aerospace ecosystem around Belagavi was gaining momentum, with entrepreneurs, industries, educational institutions and government agencies increasingly working together.