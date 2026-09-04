Discontinue personality test in KPSC recruitment: Congress leader SA Hussain to CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice-President and educationist SA Hussain suggested that personality test must be discontinued in KPSC recruitment and that selection must be decided on written performance.

In an open letter to CM DK Shivakumar, the Congress leader said, “The interview is the one stage where nothing is recorded in a form that can later be re-examined; no answer script, no OMR sheet, no key against which a candidate’s result can be verified.

It contributes very little to the assessment of merit while accounting for the entirety of the discretion in the process. Removing it costs the state almost nothing in selection quality and removes one stage that can never be independently audited.”

The Congress leader stated that allegations of irregularity at KPSC have recurred across nearly three decades. Each time, the response has been a chargesheet, an inquiry, a re-examination or a transfer.

“While our government has allowed a fair inquiry, what has not changed is the structure. The same three stages recur in every episode: the security of the question paper, the evaluation of the answer sheet, and the discretion available at the interview,” he stated.