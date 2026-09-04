Envoys conduct audit on Karnataka’s capacity for international collaboration

BENGALURU: The Consul General of India in Los Angeles Ambassador Dr KJ Srinivasa and Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar met Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday, as part of a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening the state’s international outreach. The meetings also explored opportunities for expanding economic, technological, investment and institutional partnerships between the state and the respective regions.

The ambassadors also met IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister for Large & Medium Industries MB Patil, Minister for Energy and Tourism KJ George, and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The discussions focused on enhancing Karnataka’s global footprint, facilitating investment and technology partnerships, promoting its innovation and start-up ecosystem, and strengthening linkages with international centres of technology, industry and enterprise. The meetings also explored opportunities for showcasing Karnataka’s tourism potential as well as developing stronger corridors of technology, education, innovation and investment between Karnataka and global partners.

For the Consulate General of India in Los Angeles, the visit was conducted to identify areas for building stronger linkages between Karnataka and the tech ecosystem of the United States West Coast, particularly Southern California, in areas such as aerospace, higher education, start-ups, and clean energy.

Dr Srinivasa and Kumar also visited Karnataka Aerospace Park and Centum Electronics to get a firsthand idea about Karnataka’s capabilities in aerospace, defence electronics, and advanced manufacturing. Both also paid a visit to Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI, interacting with its leadership team and receiving an overview of the state’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, including advances in indigenous foundational models and multi-lingual AI.