Facing public heat, Karnataka government scraps Parks Bill

BENGALURU: Following widespread backlash, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The controversial legislation would have permitted the state to use up to 5% of public parklands for infrastructure and utility projects.

The Bill, which was passed by both Houses of the legislature during the recent monsoon session without a debate, is currently pending before Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for assent. The government will inform the governor of its decision to withdraw the legislation. The New Indian Express had carried a five-part series (from August 30) on implications of the proposed amendment and how it could affect Lalbagh as well as the city’s environment on the whole.

The Bill had triggered a major controversy, particularly over the proposed use of a portion of Lalbagh for the 17-km Tunnel Road project connecting Hebbal and Silk Board. The issue had also given the Opposition BJP the ammunition to launch a major protest against the government with party leaders staging protests along with the public appealing to the governor not to give assent to the Bill.

In the wake of the backlash, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had hinted at withdrawing the Bill, saying that the government will revisit it.

This is another setback to the government soon after the resignation of B Nagendra from the cabinet over the alleged Valmiki corporation scam.