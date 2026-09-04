Facing public heat, Karnataka government scraps Parks Bill

BENGALURU: Following widespread backlash, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The controversial legislation would have permitted the state to use up to 5% of public parklands for infrastructure and utility projects.
The Bill, which was passed by both Houses of the legislature during the recent monsoon session without a debate, is currently pending before Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for assent. The government will inform the governor of its decision to withdraw the legislation. The New Indian Express had carried a five-part series (from August 30) on implications of the proposed amendment and how it could affect Lalbagh as well as the city’s environment on the whole.
The Bill had triggered a major controversy, particularly over the proposed use of a portion of Lalbagh for the 17-km Tunnel Road project connecting Hebbal and Silk Board. The issue had also given the Opposition BJP the ammunition to launch a major protest against the government with party leaders staging protests along with the public appealing to the governor not to give assent to the Bill.
In the wake of the backlash, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had hinted at withdrawing the Bill, saying that the government will revisit it.
This is another setback to the government soon after the resignation of B Nagendra from the cabinet over the alleged Valmiki corporation scam.
Parks Bill will be placed in public domain: DCM
With the cabinet now deciding to withdraw the Bill, the BJP was quick to claim that the government bowed to public pressure.
After the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that the government would bring the legislation in a modified form during the winter session after placing it in the public domain for wider discussion.
“We brought the Bill with the intention of allowing 5% of government parkland to be used for public utility. There was not much discussion on it. The Opposition did not participate in the debate. Instead, they used the issue politically and created a misconception among the public. Therefore, the cabinet decided to withdraw the Bill,” he said.
He added that the government would study the concerns and suggestions from the public before introducing a revised version.
Defending the government’s decision to pass the Bill during the monsoon session, he said the Opposition should have participated in the debate and suggested alternatives. “The Opposition could have suggested a deviation to take the tunnel elsewhere. Instead, they used it for political purposes,” he said.
He said the government would also reconsider provisions relating to the sale, lease, gift, exchange and mortgage of parkland incorporated in the Bill. “We will review all these provisions. We will examine whether mortgage, sale or lease should be permitted and come back with a revised Bill,” he said.