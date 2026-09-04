Karnataka cabinet to convene three-day special session to discuss Kasturirangan report and drought

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to convene a three-day special session of the state legislature from September 21 to September 23, to discuss the Centre’s seventh draft notification based on the Dr K Kasturirangan Committee report on Western Ghats.

Besides, it will also deliberate on the prevailing drought situation prevailing in the state and consider sending a proposal to the Centre seeking financial assistance.

“The purpose of the special session is that the farmers were in trouble, there were many burning issues, there were no opportunities to discuss it in the previous session. Especially this year, there is a severe drought after nearly 150 years due to Super El Nino. Its impact is not only on the life of the farmer but also on the entire community of the state, its economy and food,” said Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara.

He further said that as the State Goverment has rejected the Kasturirangan report several times, the special session will discuss it.”The special session is about these two subjects. There will be no question hour or calling attention motion either,” Dr Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said.

He informed that the State Government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to the Animal Husbandry Department to address the issue of fodder to distribute fodder kits and also buy it from outside the state.

On airports In-principle approval to participate in the revised Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN 6.0) and enter into an MoU with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India. The move is aimed at ensuring continuation of the state subsidy and helping domestic airports, including Kalaburagi, resume operations.