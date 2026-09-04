Karnataka HC seeks ECI's response over plea against deploying Anganwadi workers as BLOs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation challenging the deployment of the Anganwadi workers as Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by the state committee of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, Davanagere.

Advocate Umapathi S on behalf of the petitioner contended that the appointment of Anganwadi workers as BLOs, including for Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has serious consequences. First, it disrupts the delivery of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and early childhood services to women and children. Second, it imposes onerous election duties on workers who are already burdened with welfare functions. Third, in the present electoral climate, BLO duties are no longer routine clerical functions; they involve sensitive field verification, house-to-house enumeration, scrutiny support, and data handling intimately connected with electoral roll fidelity, the petitioner claimed.