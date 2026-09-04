Karnataka to scale up power generation for 2030

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday announced a 10-year roadmap to scale up its installed power generation from 39GW to 66GW by 2030.

Speaking at the Bharat Electricity Indian Utility Week 2026 Summit’s ‘Focus State Session for Karnataka’ being held in New Delhi, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta said the increase in power generation is expected to draw an investment of Rs 3lakh crore from the private sector. He said the focus of the state government is, however, on clean energy generation.

Gupta said the State was working on improving the power sector to meet rising electricity demand, including strengthening grid infrastructure, energy storage and renewable energy capacity. He added that Karnataka currently has more than 39GW of installed power capacity, with two-thirds of its power coming from clean hydro and renewable sources.

“Over the next decade, Karnataka will continue to expand its power capacity while ensuring that this growth remains overwhelmingly green,” Gupta said.