SIR Stress: Officials put forms under lens again in Karnataka, hope to reduce notices

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce the number of notices being served to citizens as part of the second phase of the SIR exercise, officials in the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, are re-scrutinizing enumeration forms to help citizens. 43,81,335 electors are listed under anomaly/logical discrepancy, and 23,45,500 under the no-mapping category, who are to get notices to establish Indian citizenship to continue to be on the electoral rolls.

Confusion and panic has intensified with people getting notices to be present for their hearings before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) with the required documents.

“To ease people’s anxiety, we are re-scrutinizing the enumeration form data. In case of a family with more than five children, we have mapped the information of two children with the mother and three with the father and so on. In case of twins, where there is no age gap, we are mapping the children with different parents or even asking them to give birth certificates. Each case is being dealt with individually,” an official said.

There are over 45,000 transgenders in the state, but only 4,500 had given details to the Election Commission. Answering a query of transgenders being listed under logical discrepancy, the official said, “There are incidents where a person in the 2003 SIR exercise was a man and has now changed gender. They are required to submit their medical/ doctor certificates.”

The official added that in many cases, BLOs have been pulled up and asked to submit details to the ERO, where they have linked children of one family staying in the same apartment complex with another family.