Water resources minister Chaluvarayaswamy dares HD Kumaraswamy for open debate

BENGALURU: Karnataka Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy asked Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy not to indulge in “hit-and-run” politics and dared him to debate in Vidhana Soudha or on any TV channel. Taking a dig at Kumaraswamy for criticising his recent visit to New Delhi, Chaluvarayaswamy said he went to the national capital to discuss irrigation issues.

“If I start talking about Kumaraswamy, he will not have the strength to tolerate it. Let them come to Vidhana Soudha or any TV channel; I will discuss it. He (Kumaraswamy) went missing for two days in 2006, when he was the CM. (Former PM) Deve Gowda had given me the task of finding him and bringing him to the cabinet the next morning.

For that, I knocked on doors at 5 am. If you want to know in detail whose doors I knocked on, I will tell you. I will not do hit-and-run work like him,” Chaluvarayaswamy told media persons in Bengaluru. The minister said he discussed the Mekedatu project and also spoke to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi about the Mahadayi project.

The state obtained an order for releasing 9,000 cusecs instead of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, and in the next meeting of the CWMA, they will make all efforts to stop it, he said. The Union Minister had questioned the purpose of Chaluvarayaswamy’s visit to New Delhi.

Chaluvarayaswamy said let there be a thorough investigation into Kumaraswamy’s allegations that there was an irregularity in KPSC. “Along with that, everything, including NEET, should be investigated. But who appointed the KPSC chairman who is now suspended? BJP-JDS should take the responsibility for that appointment. There are currently no irregularities in KEA,” he said.