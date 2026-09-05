Apex Bank polls on Sept 10; DK Shivakumar-KN Rajanna face-off likely

BENGALURU: The election to the posts of president and vice-president of the Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited is set to take place on September 10, potentially witnessing yet another political showdown between Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former minister and cooperative leader KN Rajanna, a member of the Siddaramaiah camp.
The election assumes significance as the previous attempt to elect the Apex Bank president had triggered a political tussle between Shivakumar, who was then DCM, and Rajanna. Shivakumar had reportedly backed his brother-in-law and MLC S Ravi’s candidature, while Rajanna— who held the position in the past— was seen as a strong contender. With Rajanna’s prospects of becoming president appearing strong at the time, the election had acquired considerable political significance.
Shivakumar had subsequently managed to get the election postponed through the intervention of the Congress high command. The developments had also coincided with an intense internal debate within the Congress over the Chief Minister’s post.
The situation, however, has changed considerably since then.Rajanna is understood to have the support of around 11 of the 19 directors. There is also speculation that directors backed by the BJP and JDS, including MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, Hassan DCC bank director, could support him.
It is learnt that Rajanna has been in constant touch with Suraj’s father and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna. Recently, Rajanna and his MLC son Rajendra met former PM HD Deve Gowda, sending out a message that they may switch to JDS ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.
At the same time, the internal equations within the Congress are likely to play a crucial role in determining the outcome. Rajanna, had emerged as one of the prominent voices in the party camp that antagonised Shivakumar. He was dismissed as minister for allegedly criticising
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s vote chori campaign in Karnataka. As his chances of returning to cabinet turned bleak he set his sights on the Apex Bank’s top post.
Now the question is whether Shivakumar will allow Rajanna a free run for the post or field a candidate backed by his camp. Hectic parleys have begun within the ruling Congress to decide the candidates.
Rajanna met DCM Dr G Parameshwara and held talks. He, however, played down the political significance of the meeting. “There is no special significance to the meeting. Parameshwara is our district in-charge minister and we discussed matters concerning the district,” he said.
On reports of differences with Shivakumar, Rajanna maintained that he had no dissatisfaction with anyone and claimed that everyone was supporting him. He added that notices regarding the election would be issued to all directors and that he would speak on the matter after receiving the notice.
Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi said the government would hold a meeting under CM Shivakumar on September 9 to discuss the choice of a consensus candidate for the Apex Bank’s top posts. On Friday, Savadi met Shivakumar and held talks. Savadi also said that a consensus candidate will be decided even for the KMF’s president post.
Fight for CEO post
The fight to occupy the CEO post in the Apex Bank continued between the officials from the Chief Minister and KN Rajanna’s camp. The Chief Minister through an order had replaced CN Devaraju with AC Diwakara as CEO sometime back but the former had moved the High Court with a writ petition. The High Court, in its verdict August 24, has quashed the government’s June 9, 2026, order and directed that Devaraju should continue as the CEO till June 10, 2027, or till the termination of his term of office, whichever is earlier. However, the Apex bank had moved the divisional bench against it, informed administrative officer Shettannanavar.