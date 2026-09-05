Apex Bank polls on Sept 10; DK Shivakumar-KN Rajanna face-off likely

BENGALURU: The election to the posts of president and vice-president of the Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited is set to take place on September 10, potentially witnessing yet another political showdown between Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former minister and cooperative leader KN Rajanna, a member of the Siddaramaiah camp.

The election assumes significance as the previous attempt to elect the Apex Bank president had triggered a political tussle between Shivakumar, who was then DCM, and Rajanna. Shivakumar had reportedly backed his brother-in-law and MLC S Ravi’s candidature, while Rajanna— who held the position in the past— was seen as a strong contender. With Rajanna’s prospects of becoming president appearing strong at the time, the election had acquired considerable political significance.

Shivakumar had subsequently managed to get the election postponed through the intervention of the Congress high command. The developments had also coincided with an intense internal debate within the Congress over the Chief Minister’s post.

The situation, however, has changed considerably since then.Rajanna is understood to have the support of around 11 of the 19 directors. There is also speculation that directors backed by the BJP and JDS, including MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, Hassan DCC bank director, could support him.

It is learnt that Rajanna has been in constant touch with Suraj’s father and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna. Recently, Rajanna and his MLC son Rajendra met former PM HD Deve Gowda, sending out a message that they may switch to JDS ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

At the same time, the internal equations within the Congress are likely to play a crucial role in determining the outcome. Rajanna, had emerged as one of the prominent voices in the party camp that antagonised Shivakumar. He was dismissed as minister for allegedly criticising