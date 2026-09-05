Governor Thawarchand Gehlot returns Park Bill, seeks clarifications

BENGALURU: Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has expressed concern over the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, that was sent to the Lok Bhavan for his assent.
After facing criticism from people, the government on Thursday decided to withdraw the Bill and reintroduce it after taking into consideration the concerns expressed by the people.
Meanwhile, the Lok Bhavan returned the Bill to the government on Friday seeking clarification, sources said.
Sources said in the communication sent to the state government, the Lok Bhavan stated that the proposed Bill in its present form represents an alarming departure from the doctrine that public authorities hold environmentally significant public assets in trust for the community. The Government of Karnataka is custodian of these green spaces.
Custodianship imposes an obligation to preserve; it cannot be converted into a licence to alienate, the Lok Bhavan stated. Development cannot mean progressively surrendering irreplaceable pubic assets merely because those assets happen to be under governmental control, it stated.
Tender amount for Tunnel Rd increased by 97 %: Shobha
Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said the tender amount of the proposed Bengaluru Tunnel Road project has been increased by 97%. Speaking to media persons, she said there is no need for the tunnel road and the government must conduct a detailed study on traffic congestion in Bengaluru. She said the Congress will be in power for over a year and it should not ruin the city.