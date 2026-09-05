ISRO launches India’s first-ever ‘Eye in the Sky’

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created history in the wee hours of Friday by successfully launching the advanced Earth Observation Satellite (EOS)-05 into a geo-orbit, recording a first in placing an imaging satellite in a high-altitude orbit of 36,000 km altitude. This successful launch comes as major relief for the Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) programme following the unsuccessful EOS-03 (GSLV-F10) mission in 2021, and also after the two failed missions of PSLV-C61/EOS-09 in January 2026 and PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 in May 2025.

The EOS-05 satellite has been placed in a geosynchronous orbit above the South Asian landmass, which means it will remain stationary in relation to the location above which it has been parked in space, synchronising its revolution around Earth in tandem with the rotation of the planet.

The 2,367-kg satellite – the heaviest that GSLV Mark II has put in space so far – was launched on board the GSLV Mk II-F17 mission (GSLV-F17) at 2.55 am from the second launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota amid light rainfall. After the orbit-raising operations are completed, the satellite is to be placed above the South Asian land mass at an inclination of 19.28 degrees to the equator. This was the 107th launch from SDSC Sriharikota and the 19th of the GSLV.

Once operational, EOS-05 will become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo-orbit, providing “strategic data” for the country, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said after the launch, while describing EOS-05 as a “strategic satellite”.