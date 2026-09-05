Karnataka CM conducts aerial survey of three districts

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar conducted an aerial survey of Ballari, Vijayanagar and Bagalkot districts on Friday to assess the drought situation.

He, however, visited Bagalkot district personally, inspected crops in Shirur village, interacted with farmers and heard their problems to assess the extent of crop damage.

Addressing the district drought review meeting, he said Karnataka has the second-largest dryland area in the country and drought was a natural challenge that had to be collectively faced. The CM warned officials against providing incorrect information to the Central assessment team. “Tell them the truth. Give accurate information about the drought situation,” he said.

Shivakumar also directed the authorities to curb irregularities in crop insurance, take action against agents misleading farmers.

He called upon officials and the government machinery to work together to mitigate the hardships faced by farmers due to drought and ensure that genuine information is provided to the central drought assessment team.

With regard to Bagalkot, he said that the district has recorded a 40% rainfall deficit.

Regarding crop insurance, he said complaints had surfaced about irregularities and that a report would be obtained before taking action. He said according to the reports, Rs. 30 crore worth scam in Fasal Bima scheme in Bagalkot has taken place. He assured that the issue would be reviewed.