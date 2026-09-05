Karnataka CM: Will lead all-party delegation to Delhi for farm loan waiver, drought

BENGALURU/BAGALKOT: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the State Government would take an all-party delegation to New Delhi to urge the Union Government to provide drought relief and facilitate a farm loan waiver. He went onto accuse the Opposition BJP of politicising the drought situation and opposing development projects in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, the CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had acknowledged the drought situation and, therefore, the Centre should take responsibility for providing relief to Karnataka.

“I will take an all-party delegation to Delhi. State BJP president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and other leaders should accompany us and urge the Centre to release drought relief and help waive farm loans,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar reiterated that the State Government had decided to convene a three-day special session of the legislature, from September 21 to 23, to discuss the drought situation, problems faced by farmers and the Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats. He alleged that the Opposition had shown little interest in discussing drought or farmers’ issues during the recent monsoon session.

“JDS and BJP legislators themselves came to me and expressed their unhappiness over the lack of discussion on the drought. That is why we are convening a separate special session,” Shivakumar claimed. On the Opposition’s demand for a seven-day session, CM Shivakumar said that the government was willing to listen to all views. “Everyone is an elected representative. Let there be discussions,” he said.