Karnataka HC: Unacceptable that doc must remain indebted to govt forever

BENGALURU: A super-speciality qualified doctor cannot be expected to remain idle and not work when no posting orders are given to him despite him reporting to the government, said the Karnataka High Court.

It observed that the condition that a post-graduate doctor who has availed of in-service quota for admission to a super-specialty course must remain indebted to the government for the rest of his official life, even in the absence of any posting orders, is not acceptable.

A division bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and Venkatesh Naik T made the remarks while partially upholding the order dated April 5, 2023, passed by a single judge who had quashed the show-cause notices issued to Dr Adnan Saeed in 2022 by the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Disposing of the appeals filed by the state government and BMCRI against the single judge’s order, the court noted that Dr Saeed had reported to the government after completion of his course and requested posting orders which were not forthcoming. The state government and BMCRI now contend that he had left the country to work abroad.

But in the absence of any posting orders for him, the appellants cannot raise these contentions, the order said. Since the doctor had reported for duty, but was not issued with any posting orders, the appellants cannot now contend that he was guilty of unauthorised absence from service, it said.