Karnataka launches Rs 28.52-cr cloud-seeding to address rainfall deficit

BENGALURU: The State Government launched its ambitious cloud-seeding programme aimed at addressing rainfall deficit and mitigating the possibility of water scarcity in the state.

Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Friday launched the Rs 28.52 crore programme at the HAL airport in Bengaluru by flagging off a special light aircraft equipped for cloud-seeding operations.

He said that Karnataka has received deficient rainfall this year and warned that the state could face severe drought in the coming days. He expressed hope that the cloud-seeding initiative would help augment rainfall and ease water scarcity in the state. Addressing the media after the launch, he said the exact extent of the possible drought cannot be assessed at this stage and added: “The monsoon season will end by this month.

If adequate drinking water is not stored by then, we could face severe scarcity until the end of June next year.” He said that the earlier cloud seeding operations had a success rate of 35 per cent and that that government’s only objective was that people should benefit from the initiative and not the loss or gain.