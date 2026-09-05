SIR: Long-time Bengaluru residents missing from draft voter rolls, Phase 2 notices lag

BENGALURU: The omission of several long-time residents, including Dr Sharath Chandra, who was secretary in charge of science and technology in the Karnataka government, from the draft electoral rolls has raised questions over the SIR. Dr Chandra, who also served as former Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chairman and is a resident of Amarjyothi Layout, Cholanagar, Hebbal, said his name, despite figuring in the 2002 electoral rolls, is now shown as “No Mapping”.“I have downloaded the 2002 voter list from the website, and my name is clearly there.

I provided all the required details, including the constituency, booth number, part number and serial number. Yet the draft list shows ‘No Mapping’,” said Dr Chandra, who is in his seventies. He said the problem is not only with him but several residents in the locality too have been affected. He has since received a notice asking him to produce any one of 11 specified documents to establish his eligibility as a voter.

“What is disturbing is that the notice warns that giving false information is punishable. If a voter is accused of providing false information, why should the officer responsible for showing an existing voter as ‘non-existent’ not be held accountable for wrong information and harassment,”he asked.

His wife, Dr Premalatha, a former director of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, said she too is a regular voter in the area.“I have voted since 2002. I filled up the SIR form, but my name does not figure in the new draft voter list,” she said.

Another resident Dr SV Hegde, a former professor at the University of Agricultural Sciences who has been staying in the locality for 35 years, said he was surprised that his name is missing from the draft rolls. “I am surprised that they left my name out.