118 engineering officers pass out from Air Force College in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Air Force Technical College (AFTC), Bengaluru, hosted the Passing-out Parade of the 107th Aeronautical Engineering Course (AEC) on Saturday, marking the successful completion of 62 weeks of training. A total of 118 engineering officers, including five officers from friendly foreign countries, graduated from the course.

Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-chief, Maintenance Command, was the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Tri-Services, air warriors, veterans and the parents of the graduating officers.

The parade featured a performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team, along with a flypast by Dornier aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters. The celebrations concluded with motorcycle stunts by the renowned ‘Tornadoes’ display team.

Flying officer Raghvendra Pratap Singh was awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour for securing first place in the overall order of merit. Flying officer Vaibhav Mishra received the President’s Plaque for being adjudged the best officer in professional subjects and general service training.

The chief of Air Staff Medals for topping the Electronics and Mechanical streams were awarded to Flying Officer Rohan Veer Singh Rawat and Flying Officer Keshika K, respectively. Air Marshal Umesh congratulated them and urged them to uphold professionalism to service.