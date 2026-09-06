180-200 taluks may get drought tag: Minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Karnataka RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that 180 to 200 taluks in the state could be declared drought-hit by the end of September owing to deficient rainfall attributed to the El Nino effect.

Speaking to reporters, Khandre said 101 taluks have already been declared drought-hit, while preparations are underway to declare 24 more blocks drought-hit. A fresh ground assessment at the end of the month is expected to determine whether the number of drought-hit areas will rise to 180-200, he said.

Khandre said Karnataka has sought Rs 2,600 crore from the Centre as drought relief for the 101 blocks already declared drought-hit. He said the Centre provides compensation for both dryland and irrigated agricultural areas under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). He added that the State Government may seek additional compensation for areas that have suffered severe crop losses, with the CM taking a decision on the matter.

Khandre, who is a member of a cabinet sub-committee reviewing the 2026 monsoon and drought situation, said the issue was discussed in detail at its recent meeting. He also criticised BJP MPs and leaders, saying they should put pressure on the Centre to release funds for drought-hit farmers instead of “wasting time” by undertaking padayatras.