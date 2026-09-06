7.5% internal quota for government school students in jobs, says CM Shivakumar

KUDLIGI (HOSAPETE) : Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the state government is planning 7.5% internal reservation in government jobs for students who have studied in government schools. The move is expected to particularly benefit children from rural areas.

At the inauguration of the state government’s Praja Seva programme in Kudligi town of Vijayanagara district, he stressed the need to encourage poor children studying in government and rural schools.

Shivakumar said the government already provides 15% rural reservation and is now considering an additional 7.5% internal reservation.

The proposal will be discussed and finalised by the government to create more opportunities for children from rural and economically weaker sections, the Chief Minister added.