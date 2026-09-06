Driver's alertness saves 37 passengers lives after moving KSRTC bus catches fire in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: A KSRTC bus driver saved the lives of 37 passengers after a moving bus caught fire in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Ermayi on the Kaikamba-Gundya road in Bilinele village when the Subramanya-Bengaluru bus suddenly caught fire.

After noticing smoke and flames from the bus, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and asked all passengers to get down. The passengers were safely evacuated, and no one was injured.

The fire quickly spread through the bus and completely gutted it. The bus staff informed the fire and police departments, which rushed to the spot.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.