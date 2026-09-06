Ensure first-aid facilities at all bus stands in Bengaluru: Upa Lokayukta

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra on Saturday directed the Managing Director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to provide first-aid facilities in all the bus stands.

This direction was issued by the Upa Lokayukta while initiating suomoto proceedings against the Assistant Traffic Manager of BMTC, Shivajinagar, based on a report about failing to provide proper first aid to a senior citizen commuter suffering from epilepsy and sought an explanation on October 12.

The report showed that the senior citizen who collapsed on the bus due to epilepsy was not provided medical care and was not even able to shift him to the hospital from Shivarajinagar. It took around 30 minutes to shift him from the bus to the stand by the conductor and driver.

The report also stated that there are no first aid facilities in any bus stand of BMTC, except at Shanthinagar. Noting that the report exposed the failure on the part of the authorities of the BMTC, which is a violation of the right to life under Article 21, the Justice Phaneedra initiated the proceedings under Section 12(1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984, to address the maladministration on the part of BMTC officials.