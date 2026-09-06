Four from Karnataka receive Teachers' Day awards

NEW DELHI: Karnataka’s cup of joy overflowed at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday as four accomplished educators from the State were honoured with the prestigious National Teachers’ Day awards.

Rathnakumari S, the Head Teacher at Government Higher Primary School, Samatagaru, in Shivamogga’s Shira Hosanagara taluk, is the only teacher at the primary school level from Karnataka to be bestowed the honour. The other three awardees are from Bengaluru and coach senior students and college graduates.

Rathnakumari told TNSE, “The award is a big surprise. I have always tried my best to make learning a joyful learning experience for students. Through innovative toy-based pedagogy, abacus math, chess, bagless days, and environmental projects, I have gone all out to ensure children love to study.”

Her citation says, “She has transformed rural education by integrating cultural preservation with holistic child development. Facing resource constraints, she mobilised local communities and alumni to transform her rural school into a vibrant learning hub.”

She pointed out that her school is located in a remote area with just 56 students. “Only four students are from Samatagaru, while the rest are from 15 surrounding villages. It is a big honour for our school to be showcased at the national level like this.”

She said that her entire team, including her colleague LU Ankita, who was present at the award ceremony, was responsible for her achievement. She modestly said, “Since I am the senior most and will complete 25 years of teaching in the same school soon, I have been selected for the award. We all deserve it.”

Another award winner, Radha Rajesh, the HoD of Biology at New Horizon Public School in Indiranagar, has guided numerous students towards prestigious careers in medicine, scientific research and national recognition.