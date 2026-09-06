Gang sexually assaults woman in front of husband in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of her husband by a gang of five to six bike-borne miscreants, who waylaid the couple’s autorickshaw under the ITC Flyover at 4am on Saturday.

The accused allegedly threatened the couple and the auto driver with a knife before robbing them of their mobile phones, jewellery and purses. The incident occurred when the couple was returning home in the auto after visiting a friend.

According to the complaint, the gang intercepted the auto under the flyover. They then allegedly threatened the couple and the driver with a knife, and took away their valuables. The trio was also assaulted.

The attackers allegedly then dragged the woman out of the auto and sexually assaulted her in front of the husband. The woman’s screams prompted the accused to flee from the spot.

The couple approached the Pulikeshi Nagar police station and filed a complaint. The police are examining CCTV footage to trace the gang.