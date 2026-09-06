Hassan Ambedkar residential school runs in shed for five years, 172 students lack basic amenities

HASSAN: The Dr BR Ambedkar Residential School at Shantigrama in Hassan, which is managed by the Social Welfare Department, has been running from a shed without any basic amenities for the last five years.

In all, 172 students from Classes 6 to 10 are made to sit in the same shed that has been constructed with a steel frame with sheets. 92 are boys and 80 girls. As it is supposed to be a residential school, the students, both girls and boys, stay at the same shed and have their breakfast, lunch and dinner in the constrained space.

The shed doesn’t have enough toilets for boys and girls. When contacted, the social welfare department officials said they are searching for a full-fledged building to house the hostel. But it is said that the owner of the shed, who is reportedly an associate of one of the senior leaders of a particular party, did not allow the officials to shift the school.

Sources said the govt is paying Rs 1.8 lakh as rent per month to that shed owner. Villagers and parents of students took strong exception to the school not providing basic facilities for their wards despite the government spending lakhs of rupees to run it.

The principal and warden of the school were not available for comments. When the issue was brought to the notice of district in-charge minister KM Shivalingegowda, he took Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Doodpeer to task for alleged lapses.