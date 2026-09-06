Karnataka allows ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers, CM Shivakumar says initiative will honour their service

KUDLIGI (HOSAPETE) : With Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announcing that the government is considering introducing the prefix “Tr” (teacher like doctor) before the names of teachers as a mark of honour and recognition for their service to society, the state government issued an order allowing the ‘Tr’ prefix .

At the inauguration of the ‘Praja Seva’ programme at Kudligi town in Vijayanagara district, Shivakumar said the teachers deserve the same respect as doctors, engineers, soldiers, farmers and workers.

“The state has over 4.5 lakh teachers. A mother who gives us life and a teacher who educates us are both like God to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that merely receiving petitions will not amount to success. The real success of the programme will be when the applicant receives a solution. Applications relating to pensions, land disputes, government benefits, khata transfers, guarantee schemes, houses and sites will be examined and resolved, he added.

Free legal assistance will also be provided to the poor and vulnerable people involved in cases at the tahsildar, assistant commissioner or deputy commissioner levels. If an application is rejected, the reason must be clearly communicated. The government will stand by the applicant until a solution is provided, he said.

The Praja Seva initiative will become a model for the country, he added.

‘Call me public servant’

Shivakumar said he prefers to be called a “public servant” rather than the “ruler of the state”, stressing that the era of rulers is over and democracy has ushered in a system where governance must reach people’s doorsteps.