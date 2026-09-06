Karnataka Congress government struggles for rhythm amid controversies, opposition offensive

After initial signs of hitting top gear to make the most of its short tenure, the Congress government in Karnataka now seems to be struggling to find its rhythm.

A political setback over a minister’s resignation within four weeks of cabinet expansion, public anger over policy decisions, corruption allegations, and aggressive opposition that has set out on a padayatra to capitalize on its political gains seem to have put the think-tank in the Congress party and its government under immense strain.

Many of the initiatives the administration is aggressively championing face strong headwinds. The latest is the Bill to use park space for infrastructure projects. The state cabinet’s decision to withdraw the Karnataka Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill 2026 revealed a lack of foresight in getting the Bill passed in the Assembly and Council without any discussion.

The Opposition may have disrupted the legislative proceedings for political reasons, yet the government owes it to the people of the state to ensure that such Bills with far-reaching implications are passed only after proper deliberation in the legislature and in the public domain.

The government realized its folly only after facing public anger, which presented yet another opportunity for the opposition to corner the administration.

It was an avoidable controversy. Citizens are concerned about public spaces vanishing due to the compulsions of urbanization. That sentiment is deep-rooted in the “Garden City.” The government should have done due diligence before tabling the Bill. On a positive note, the government’s decision to withdraw the Bill, even if taken after pushback, shows its respect for citizens’ sentiments.