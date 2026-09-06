Karnataka HC directs DMA to update property mapping for permanent leaseholders

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) to undertake necessary amendments in the mapping of “Form No.2/e-property records/API interface” to appropriately capture the name of the holder of a valid Nirantara Patta/permanent lease and transmit the same to the Kaveri-2.0 portal with proper classification of his permanent leasehold/transferable interest, without disturbing or altering the reversionary ownership of the original lessor.

Directing that this amendment be made in coordination with the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department and the municipal authorities concerned within two months, the court also directed the DMA and municipal authorities concerned to ensure that municipal/e-property records maintain a clear distinction between the owner of the underlying/reversionary interest and the holder of the permanent/perpetual leasehold interest, and that the latter’s transferable interest is duly mapped and communicated to the Kaveri-2.0 registration system.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Gopal Rao from Belagavi, who acquired the property, on which apartment was constructed on under a Nirantara Patta/Permanent lease, seeking directions to the authorities to permit registration of the sale deeds executed by him in respect of the remaining flats in the residential apartment, ‘Krish Jeevan Apartment’, which were not registered due to technical issues in the Kaveri-2.0 portal.

The court said that in the event the DMA fails to undertake and complete the amendment and mapping within two months, the jurisdictional sub-registrar is directed to receive, process and register, through manual mode, the sale deeds presented by the petitioner conveying the permanent leasehold rights in respect of the remaining flats in the apartment, subject to petitioner satisfying all statutory requirements.