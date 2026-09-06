Karnataka makes medical screening mandatory for provisionally selected Haj pilgrims for 2027

BENGALURU: Karnataka has made primary medical screening and fitness certification mandatory for all provisionally selected Haj pilgrims for the 2027 pilgrimage.

The primary medical screening, which constitutes Stage I of the assessment, will be conducted by allopathic medical officers at taluk and district hospitals, including government medical college hospitals. In Bengaluru, screening will also be available at Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, KC General Hospital, Jayanagara General Hospital and Sri CV Raman General Hospital.

Pilgrims have been instructed to upload the primary medical screening and fitness certificate along with the payment slip or online receipt on the Haj Committee of India portal. Physical copies of the documents must also be submitted to the office of the State Haj Committee in Bengaluru before September 15, 2026.

The Health Department has advised pilgrims to preserve the original fitness certificate and all fitness reports, as these will be required during stage II, which will include medical screening and vaccination closer to the date of embarkation.

District RCH officers have been designated as district nodal officers for coordinating the screening process, while district health officers will oversee and supervise the activities. Surgeons and deans-cum-directors of medical colleges will provide support to ensure the screening and documentation are completed within the timeline.