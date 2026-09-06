Karnataka to issue order on Old Pension Scheme soon, says Dy CM Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: The State Government is committed to implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for its employees as promised in the Congress manifesto ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, and an order in this regard will be issued soon, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

Speaking at a function to mark Teachers’ Day here, Dr Parameshwara said the government has taken this decision despite financial constraints. The government has also initiated steps to recruit 15,000 teachers and fill vacant posts in universities.

The ground-truthing process to assess drought conditions is on in 25 more taluks in the second phase.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Praja Seva’ campaign at Gubbi, Dr Parameshwara said 102 taluks have been declared drought-hit in the first phase. All 10 taluks in Tumakuru district have been brought under the drought-hit category.

He said drought has affected many parts of the state. The government is supplying water to the affected areas through tankers. It has also hired private borewells to ease the crisis. Dr Parameshwara warned officials of various departments that strict action will be taken against them if they fail to resolve the grievances of the people under the Praja Seva programme.