KPCC president Hariprasad to meet Congress high command in Delhi to finalise district presidents

BENGALURU: KPCC president BK Hariprasad is set to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Sunday to finalise candidates for the posts of presidents of district Congress committees in the state. AICC observers have shortlisted candidates for the posts in consultation with district-level Congress leaders.

Hariprasad is expected to discuss the shortlisted names with senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, before finalising the list of candidates.

The state Congress is reportedly planning to set up its first dedicated training centre in South India to engage and train Gen Z youth in the party’s ideology and constitutional values. Hariprasad is likely to discuss this with the high command. The raining centre is coming up on 4.02 acres near Lakkenahalli in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural.

Hariprasad said the centre would seek to provide an ideological alternative to the BJP and Sangh Parivar, particularly among young people who are increasingly active on social media. “The youth should be prepared to advocate the aspirations of the Constitution as an alternative to the Sangh Parivar and BJP, which are strengthening their organisations through Hindutva,” he said.

‘Uphold constitutional values’

Hariprasad urged teachers to uphold constitutional values and work towards building an inclusive and tolerant society amid the growing hatred in schools and colleges. Speaking at a function to mark Teachers’ Day at the KPCC office, Hariprasad said the teachers have a crucial role in shaping the future of children and society. He urged them to rise above caste, religion and language while educating students.