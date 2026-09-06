Minister Krishna Byre warns Bengaluru civic workers against absenteeism

BENGALURU: An inspection by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in East City Corporation left him surprised as 30% of civic workers were absent for the work.

He warned that civic workers who routinely fail to report for duty will face dismissal from service. “Absenteeism would not be tolerated as the GBA puts in place a new system of urban governance and service delivery,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with MPs, MLAs and MLCs on development and civic issues under the GBA at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “Notices will be issued, and if they do not respond, action will be initiated to dismiss them from service,” he said.

Meanwhile, under the new system, the existing auto-tippers, which have a capacity of around one tonne, will be replaced with vehicles capable of carrying three tonnes of waste. Apart from that, GPS tracking will be mandatory for all vehicles. Each vehicle will be assigned a designated route and will be required to travel its prescribed route every day to ensure systematic and accountable waste collection.

“The city currently has the capacity to collect around 5,200 metric tonnes of waste a day. Under the new tendering system, this capacity will be increased to approximately 9,000 metric tonnes per day, including collection and transportation,” he said and added, the system is being designed to ensure that whatever quantity of waste is generated by citizens is properly collected and transported for disposal,” he said.

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