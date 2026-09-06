Mysuru-based Vigyanlabs launches sovereign AI platform FEMTO with waterless cooling

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough, Vigyanlabs Innovations Pvt Ltd, a Mysuru-based deep-tech company, on Saturday launched FEMTO - country's sovereign AI infrastructure platform designed to deliver high-density AI compute using air cooling, with advanced thermal and power management.

"This means no water usage, simpler deployment and no need for additional liquid-cooling infrastructure. The AI platform cuts energy consumption by 50 percent. It is designed to deliver high-density AI compute using air cooling, with advanced thermal and power management. FEMTO's highest-performance configuration consumes less than 6 kW, making air cooling practical even for demanding AI workloads. A typical 10 MW data centre can consume around 175 millionlitres of water per year for cooling," Col Shaishav Srivastava (R), CEO, Kasvin, the strategic partner of FEMTO.

"The launch is a statement that India can design, build and power its own AI infrastructure. With more than 50 percent indigenous content, the complete software stack is developed in India, and the technology is protected by patents in India and the US," he added. Kasvin is a joint venture between Krishnaa Advance Systems (KAS) and Vigyanlabs. KAS in turn is a subsidiary of Krishna Buildestates Pvt Ltd - a Delhi based EPC leader.

"Through Kasvin, we are bringing together KAS's strategic investment and market vision with Vigyanlabs' deep technology expertise to build a sustainable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure platform," he added. KAS has committed an investment of Rs 100 crore to power the FEMTO vision, of serving the needs of enterprises, government and the country. Former chairman, ISRO Dr S Somnath was the chief guest at the FEMTO launch at JSS University Pharmacy college in Mysuru.