Praja Seva will provide solution on spot, says CM Shivakumar

KUDLIGI (HOSAPETE): Launching the State Government’s ambitious ‘Praja Seva’ campaign at Kudligi in Vijayanagara district, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Saturday that the initiative is aimed at ending the practice of people running from pillar to post to get their grievances addressed at government offices.

“I believe that serving people is serving God. Governance cannot be run by sitting at Vidhana Soudha, deputy commissioner’s offices or taluk offices and remaining disconnected from people,” he said.

The government has created Praja Seva to listen to people’s grievances in their own localities and provide solutions on the spot, he said. As per a cabinet decision, elected representatives and officials will be available for people on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

“If the minister or MLA is unavailable, officials should personally visit panchayat centres, hold small meetings, receive petitions and resolve the issues,” he instructed.