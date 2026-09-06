Shedding old AHINDA allies, Congress leader Siddaramaiah plans to revive ‘HINDA’ with new team

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara appear set to revive the Congress’ HINDA (Kannada acronym for Backward Classes and Dalits) plank to consolidate its Backward Classes and Dalit support base ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

A Backward Classes Federation rally to felicitate Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on Sunday is expected to showcase the emerging social coalition, with Dr Parameshwara likely to take centre stage at the event.

The rally may pose a subtle political threat to CM DK Shivakumar who is likely to project himself as the Congress’ CM face in 2028.

Siddaramaiah had successfully championed the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) plank, which played a key role in his becoming CM twice. However, in the changed political scenario, with some of his erstwhile associates, including Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, seen distancing themselves from him, Siddaramaiah is now expected to focus on rebuilding the HINDA coalition with a new set of leaders, political analysts opine.

Siddaramaiah’s son and Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra could also be projected as his ideological successor at the rally, particularly as sections of the Kuruba community have been keen to see him emerge as a future leader, sources said.

During his recent visit to Siddaramaiah’s Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru district, Dr Parameshwara had reportedly suggested that Dalits should groom Yathindra as a future leader. The move is being seen as a reciprocal gesture towards Siddaramaiah, who had backed Dr Parameshwara for the CM’s post and later played a role in him getting the DCM position.

Siddaramaiah had recently said he lobbied with the Congress high command to restrict the government to a single Deputy CM so that Dr Parameshwara could get the post. Dr Parameshwara, in turn, promptly acknowledged Siddaramaiah’s role.