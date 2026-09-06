Shedding old AHINDA allies, Congress leader Siddaramaiah plans to revive ‘HINDA’ with new team

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara appear set to revive the Congress’ HINDA (Kannada acronym for Backward Classes and Dalits) plank to consolidate its Backward Classes and Dalit support base ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
A Backward Classes Federation rally to felicitate Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on Sunday is expected to showcase the emerging social coalition, with Dr Parameshwara likely to take centre stage at the event.
The rally may pose a subtle political threat to CM DK Shivakumar who is likely to project himself as the Congress’ CM face in 2028.
Siddaramaiah had successfully championed the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) plank, which played a key role in his becoming CM twice. However, in the changed political scenario, with some of his erstwhile associates, including Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, seen distancing themselves from him, Siddaramaiah is now expected to focus on rebuilding the HINDA coalition with a new set of leaders, political analysts opine.
Siddaramaiah’s son and Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra could also be projected as his ideological successor at the rally, particularly as sections of the Kuruba community have been keen to see him emerge as a future leader, sources said.
During his recent visit to Siddaramaiah’s Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru district, Dr Parameshwara had reportedly suggested that Dalits should groom Yathindra as a future leader. The move is being seen as a reciprocal gesture towards Siddaramaiah, who had backed Dr Parameshwara for the CM’s post and later played a role in him getting the DCM position.
Siddaramaiah had recently said he lobbied with the Congress high command to restrict the government to a single Deputy CM so that Dr Parameshwara could get the post. Dr Parameshwara, in turn, promptly acknowledged Siddaramaiah’s role.
Against this backdrop, Dr Parameshwara is likely to be projected as the prominent Dalit face of the Siddaramaiah camp and potentially as one of the contenders for the CM race ahead of the 2028 polls, analysts said.
The guest list for Sunday’s event has also attracted attention. Several prominent leaders associated with Siddaramaiah’s earlier AHINDA campaign, including Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmed Khan and former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, have not been invited. In contrast, KPCC president BK Hariprasad and ministers Santhosh Lad, Puttaranga Shetty, Madhu Bangarappa, Byrathi Suresh and Ajay Singh, besides former minister KN Rajanna, have been invited. However, KM Ramachandrappa, president of the Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Jaatigala Okkuta, said there was no political motive behind the guest list.
“As the event is being organised to mark the silver jubilee of the Okkuta, only Backward Classes leaders have been invited. We have invited Dr Parameshwara as a representative of the government and will submit certain demands, including implementation of the Backward Classes survey report,” he told The New Sunday Express.
Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission Madhusudhan R Nayak and former commission chairpersons Prof Ravivarma Kumar, H Kantharaju and Jayaprakash Hegde have also been invited to the event.