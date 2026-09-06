SIR hearings begin in Karnataka as voters raise concerns over notices, tight deadlines

BENGALURU: As the exercise of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) handing over notices to electors and the hearings by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) has started as a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), many citizens have expressed their apprehension to not participate in the hearing exercise.

The election officials said, it is mandatory for citizens to physically appear for the hearing. They said the ERO has the final decision to either keep the name of the voter in the electoral rolls or remove it, if the person fails to participate in the exercise. Citizens point to the paucity of time being given to them to appear for the hearing. Some others have also questioned as to why should they go to the office of the ERO and why not they come home for taking the details.

As per data from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, the exercise of hearing of electors to verify their documents started from September 3 and so far 209 cases have been and none of them have been deleted from the rolls. Data shows, 43,81,006 notices are being generated to be issued to citizens.

“Even after filling the enumeration form and finding my name in the draft rolls, I have been given a notice to appear. I am listed under the no-mapping category. I am not a native of Karnataka, but I have been staying here since the last 10 years. I am asked to carry my identity documents for verification. Time is less, I also have work to do,” said Jananni B, a software professional.

In another case, Ganesh G, said, the BLO has made a mistake in noting his age and mapping it with his father’s. He has got a notice listed under the logical discrepancy category.