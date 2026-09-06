SIR hearings begin in Karnataka as voters raise concerns over notices, tight deadlines

BENGALURU: As the exercise of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) handing over notices to electors and the hearings by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) has started as a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), many citizens have expressed their apprehension to not participate in the hearing exercise.
The election officials said, it is mandatory for citizens to physically appear for the hearing. They said the ERO has the final decision to either keep the name of the voter in the electoral rolls or remove it, if the person fails to participate in the exercise. Citizens point to the paucity of time being given to them to appear for the hearing. Some others have also questioned as to why should they go to the office of the ERO and why not they come home for taking the details.
As per data from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, the exercise of hearing of electors to verify their documents started from September 3 and so far 209 cases have been and none of them have been deleted from the rolls. Data shows, 43,81,006 notices are being generated to be issued to citizens.
“Even after filling the enumeration form and finding my name in the draft rolls, I have been given a notice to appear. I am listed under the no-mapping category. I am not a native of Karnataka, but I have been staying here since the last 10 years. I am asked to carry my identity documents for verification. Time is less, I also have work to do,” said Jananni B, a software professional.
In another case, Ganesh G, said, the BLO has made a mistake in noting his age and mapping it with his father’s. He has got a notice listed under the logical discrepancy category.
He said: “I am asked to get my details for age verification, when the mistake was made by the BLO. Despite me explaining and showing the enumeration form, this is happening.”
The case of Usha M is different, “My neighbours children were wrongly linked to me. My neighbours and my family have to appear for hearing and verification.” She added many in her apartment have got notices. “We are all fed up with this. We do not want to attend any hearing. If they remove us from the electoral roll, it does not matter,” she said.
Reacting to this, a senior election official said, “A person is given two chances to appear before the ERO for hearing. The location chosen is the nearest ward office or other government office from the residence of the voter. The hearing process is a 5-8minute exercise, where the person’s documents are verified, a copy is taken, signatures of the voter is taken and the entire process is photographed.
Physically participating in the hearing is mandatory. The final decision of including or removing the voter from the rolls depends upon the ERO. The decision will be taken based on individual cases. While the anomalies or logical discrepancy cases will be dealt with leniently, same is not the case with no-mapping, establishment of identity is essential with at least two government documents, apart from Aadhaar.”