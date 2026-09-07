Bengaluru professor-led team’s drone gets fine-tuned for Mars

BENGALURU: For Karnataka-origin student researcher Bhargavaram Krishnapur and his team, getting shortlisted by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) prestigious ISRO Robotics Challenge – UR Rao Satellite Centre (IRoC-U) meant creating an autonomous drone capable of traversing across Mars’ atmosphere.

Despite subsequent elimination from the ongoing challenge during one of its gruelling rounds, Krishnapur and his team are still hard at work, perfecting their drone for the mammoth task it seeks to accomplish.

Led by Bengaluru-based researcher Dr Salur Srikant Patnaik, dean at the IFIM School of Technology, the team of students at Vijaybhoomi University set out to build a drone with an Autonomous Navigation for an Aerial Vehicle (ANAV). “Unlike Earth, Mars has no GPS infrastructure for a drone to determine its position and navigate conventionally.

The IRoC-U challenge therefore required an ANAV capable of perceiving terrain, navigating, avoiding obstacles and identifying suitable landing zones without relying on external navigation aids. Our team developed a functional drone prototype incorporating Light Detection and Ranging- (LiDAR)based sensing, which uses laser pulses to measure distances, allowing the onboard system to build an understanding of surrounding terrain and obstacles,” said Dr Patnaik.