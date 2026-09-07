Bengaluru represents whole of Karnataka for CM, says B Y Vijayendra

KOPPAL: “The Congress government has been in power for three-and-a-half years while D K Shivakumar served as DCM for two-and-a-half years and as chief minister for the past three months.

But he does not even seem to know districts such as Yadgir and Gadag in North Karnataka. For Shivakumar, Bengaluru is the entire state of Karnataka,” BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said.

At a public convention during the BJP’s Ballari Chalo padayatra in Gangavathi on Sunday, he said, “Your government has not been able to introduce even a single scheme to address the distress of farmers. During the drought, not a single minister visited districts to ask whether farmers were alive or dead.”