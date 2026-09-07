Credibility of witnesses must be strengthened: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday stressed the need to strengthen the credibility of witnesses while ensuring that the process does not unfairly target individuals who appear as witnesses in multiple cases.

Speaking at the valedictory programme of the South Zone Consultation of the Stock Witnesses Reforms Committee 2026 at the Karnataka Judicial Academy in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the issue of “credible witness, credible justice” requires a balanced approach.

He said, while there is nothing wrong with a person being a witness in more than one case, the repeated appearance of the same individual in an unusually large number of cases raises legitimate questions about the investigation process.

“A witness is not merely a name in the case file, a signature or a document,” he said, stressing that the credibility of evidence is paramount to the judicial system.

Shivakumar assured the committee that the state would extend its full cooperation to efforts aimed at reforming the witness system. He also highlighted the potential role of a robust data systems and technology in addressing concerns surrounding witnesses.

The CM emphasised the importance of maintaining the independence of the judiciary from executive and legislative influence, describing the separation of powers as a fundamental safeguard of democracy.