Express Dialogues | Bengaluru needs all modes of mobility: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

People will always aspire to own two-wheelers and cars, so asking them to stop buying vehicles is not a solution, says Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. In a free-wheeling interview with The New Indian Express, he says the government must invest heavily in mass transit and argues that Bengaluru needs both mass transit and adequate road capacity, including tunnel roads.

He said it cannot be a choice between public transport and road infrastructure, and Bengaluru needs both mass transit and adequate road capacity to address its growing mobility needs.

Excerpts:

It has been one year since Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) was established. What is your assessment of its performance so far?

The necessary structure to improve governance has been put in place. Managing a city of 1.5crore people through a single corporation was never going to work. Having five corporations, five commissioners, and eventually five elected bodies will make administration more accessible and responsive. The GBA also provides a coordination mechanism between the corporations and other civic agencies. I believe it is a great start, and with time, it will become even more effective.

Do you think the restructuring of Bengaluru’s administration is a step in the right direction?

Yes. We now have five corporations and the GBA, and for the first time in at least 40 years, there has been a serious rethink of Bengaluru’s administrative structure. Earlier, the city was governed under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act without a separate administrative framework. Whatever its shortcomings, this is the first comprehensive attempt to restructure Bengaluru’s governance. Given the competing interests, I believe this is the best we could have done, and now we have to make it work.