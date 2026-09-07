KPSC scam: BJP unaware of our ‘secret reserve’ of records, says CM D K Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday hit back at the BJP’s demand for the resignation of Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged KPSC scam, saying that the Opposition was unaware of the government’s “secret reserve” of facts and records and should not indulge in daydreaming.

The alleged scam relates to irregularities in a test for the appointment of assistant executive engineers (AEE) when Kharge was RDPR minister, which Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy had highlighted.

Reacting to the BJP’s repeated demand for Kharge’s resignation, Shivakumar said the Opposition can continue to dream, but the government has enough material to counter the allegations. “They can dream and daydream. They do not know what is there in our ‘gupta nidhi’ (secret reserve),” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition’s strategy, Shivakumar said the BJP should be careful not to end up playing “hit-wicket” politics by making allegations without knowing the facts available with the government. “They can drop any bomb they want. I am not in a hurry.

I will not get into personal matters. Who appointed the KPSC chairman? Who was involved? Who is responsible and who participated? There are several allegations, including those related to land purchases,” he said.

The CM stressed that the government’s priority was development, farmers’ welfare and ensuring transparency in recruitment and competitive examinations.

He said the government had introduced strict guidelines to ensure the integrity of examinations conducted by agencies such as the KPSC and the NEET-related process.