Over 80 foreign varsities woo students at Study Abroad Expo 2026 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: “All great leaders of our nation like Gandhi, Ram Mohan Roy and BR Ambedkar studied abroad. We want their almae matres to be Karnataka students’ almae matres too,” said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The CM was speaking at the launch of the state government’s Study Abroad Expo 2026 on Sunday. Around 80 foreign universities sent their delegations to the expo, with the state’s students being welcomed to interact with them and assess their mutual compatibility.

Shivakumar explained that 3,145 students from the state had registered for the expo and various government departments were preparing their respective scholarships for students. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and the University of Queensland, under which the latter will offer 25% scholarships to eligible students from Karnataka.

The participating universities are offering over 300 courses, according to Shivakumar, who lauded Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil for his work behind the expo. “Global exposure to education makes everyone stronger. Whatever knowledge you gain in this life, no one can snatch it away from you; it is an indestructible asset. This state has a great talent pool. We don’t just want our students to be employees, but employers as well,” Shivakumar said.

He added that representatives of various banks were also in attendance to showcase their education loan offerings.